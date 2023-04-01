If muscle cars are your rides of choice, Finale Speed presents a 1969 Camaro that is unlike any other production unit out there. The shop is offering one completely covered with exposed carbon fiber weave from tip to tail. In fact, the vehicle they dub the Viral is supposedly a “world’s first” and carries an asking price of $350,000.

With that kind of money, anyone can easily purchase luxurious models from the likes of Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin, Porsche, Mercedes-Maybach, Audi, McLaren, Ferrari, and more. However, if it’s classic American motoring, the Yukon, Oklahoma-based group delivers some of the best custom builds and restorations in the business.

The Viral is a work of mechanical art combining an old-school silhouette with contemporary upgrades. Each unit takes around 2,500 hours to complete since the teams strives for exceptional quality and performance. The composite-clad 1969 Camaro is outfitted with an LT4 GM crate engine rated at 650 horsepower.

In parallel to its retro profile, Finale Speed pairs a six-speed manual gearbox from Tremec to its mill. Other notable drivetrain components include a Ricks Tanks fuel cell, Vaporworx fuel pump, GM fuel management unit, and Wegner pully system. The Viral also has dual 2.5” stainless steel headers and MagnaFlow mufflers.

Both the front and rear subframes are supplied by Speedtech Performance alongside JRI coilovers. We’re looking at a set of Forgeline rims wrapped in Toyo R888R tires. The wheels are outfitted with Wilwood 14” Aero disc brakes. According to Finale Speed, buyers can kit out their Viral with more options like an automatic transmission, carbon fiber wheels, a special paint package, and more for a bespoke look.

Images courtesy of Finale Speed