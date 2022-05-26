Whatever and wherever your adventure takes you, you’d want a reliable bag to carry all your supplies. Why settle for those flimsy ones that can easily break, when you can get those in a robust or hardy construction. Especially when you’re dealing with water, then you’d certainly want the Filson Journeyman Backpack.

It has a spacious main compartment built with oil finish Tin Cloth to protect your gear from snow, rain, and sleet. Tin Cloth comprises a tightly-woven canvas duck that’s been thoroughly saturated with a paraffin wax formulation. This gives it its maximum water repellency. Then there’s the added structure and durability to the back panel and base coming from 2x 3 ply Rugged Twill. This is an industrial-strength fabric from the iconic British Millerain.

Moreover, the Filson Journeyman Backpack features adjustable, padded shoulder straps that are breathable and contoured. They have Tin Cloth and Moleskin lining to minimize slipping and then secured to the back via vegetable-tanned Bridle Leather from the historic Pennsylvania tannery Wickett & Craig.

When it comes to storage, this bag gives you a fully-lined and padded pocket for a 15″ laptop. It also has an exterior snap flap pocket with snap-secure gussets for expandability. The main compartment, on the other hand, features a solid brass, heavy-gauge YKK zipper with a Tin Cloth gutter shield along its entire length for water protection. The zipper extends more than halfway down the backpack for visibility and easy access.

The Filson Journeyman Backpack also has a grab handle, a snap closure over the main compartment’s gutter, and Bridle Leather zipper pulls. It’s a great travel gear to have when out for business or pleasure. It definitely lives up to its name in terms of versatility, functionality, and durability.

