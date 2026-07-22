It’s great to see FIIO making its way into more international markets. It’s a success story of a brand that started out as an underdog among audiophile titans. The combination of affordability, premium build quality, outstanding performance, and intuitive functionality is an appealing selling point. You’re getting all of these with the new SNOWSKY NATURE.

As much as we would like to use in-ear monitors, these tend to feel uncomfortable during prolonged listening sessions. Most users complain about ear canal soreness, irritation, and a stuffy feeling over time. Hence, owning a pair of open-ear earbuds or over-ear headphones are excellent alternatives to enjoy extended music playback.

The SNOWSKY NATURE is quite fashionable to look at courtesy of the imitation wood-grain earcup faceplates. FIIO is releasing these in two colorways: Black and Apricot. Depending on which style you pick, the faux wooden component comes in either a darker or lighter hue. Meanwhile, a sliding adjustment mechanism on the headband makes it easy to lock in the right fit.

To further enhance ergonomics, the ear pads use high-resilience foam wrapped in premium leather. The manufacturer even makes it easy to detach the ear pads for cleaning or replacement. Each earcup is outfitted with a 50 mm dynamic driver. The Japanese carbon black diaphragm features a PET layer as its structural foundation and a TPU layer for its high-damping property.

Dual 3.5 mm TRS connectors give users “the freedom to use either single-ended or balanced cables.” The cable FIIO ships with the SNOWSKY NATURE include an in-line remote and integrated microphone. Thus, you can use the headphones for calls and gaming as well. We recommend a hardshell case, because the package only includes a basic storage pouch.

Images courtesy of FIIO