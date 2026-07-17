China remains the world’s manufacturing titan, with leading brands outsourcing almost every process to the country. Despite a reputation for knock-offs and products of questionable quality, that no longer applies to some players in the consumer electronics market. FIIO is one example that needs to be on any audiophile’s radar. After the success of its TT13, we have an entry-level follow-up in the TT11.

Nobody expected vinyl records to remain just as relevant as before given the popularity of music streaming services. Despite their conveniences, many still find the tactile feel and unique sound profile of analog fascinating. This new turntable is a great way for those curious to experience the acoustic nuances of the physical format it uses for playback.

Maybe you stumbled on a couple of LPs in storage. Some could have bought theirs at a garage sale for the sake of novelty. The TT11 touts a wallet-friendly price point that makes it a reasonable starter point for your next audio adventure. Nothing fancy here, as the square chassis and plinth use MDF, with an exterior clad in open-pore wood.

The platter and tonearm are both crafted out of aluminum. FIIO then kits out the latter with an adjustable counterweight and an anti-skate knob. Next are the pre-installed Audio-Technica AT3600L cartridge, built-in phono preamp, and a Bluetooth 5.2 module for wireless connectivity with headphones or speakers.

However, there’s a small caveat with the transparent plastic dust cover. It’s surprisingly easy to scratch. Just take extra care during assembly, or you’ll end up with plenty of scuff marks. The TT11 is available in black or brown colorways with seven ambient lighting hues to choose from.

Images courtesy of FIIO