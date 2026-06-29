Even the mention of Bluetooth connectivity to an audiophile will be taken as heresy. It may seem like an exaggeration on our part, but some are extremely serious about acoustic fidelity. Given their sense of hearing is on an entirely different level, these folks have no qualms about cost. FiiO introduces a fascinating accessory called the LINK TWS as an awesome middle ground.

The usual complaint coming from hardcore music listeners is how wireless connectivity degrades sound quality. To the average listener, this difference is usually imperceivable. However, there are individuals who can go on a rant about what’s wrong after playback. The Chinese consumer electronics industry proposes a cool solution for those who are willing to compromise.

True Stereo Wireless (TWS) earbuds are not that bad, but they can never measure up to wired in-ear monitors (IEMs). Musicians, audio engineers, and discerning music enthusiasts often choose these over full-size headphones because of their portability. Moreover, unlike regular earbuds, these typically come with detachable cables.

FiiO’s LINK TWS transforms your wired IEMs into Bluetooth-ready bad boys. For enhanced security and ergonomics, the form factor hooks over the ears. These add-ons are not merely for show, as the manufacturer accounts for the various types of connectors. So far, its modular interface is compatible with 0.78 mm 2-pin and MMCX systems.

Each unit integrates a high-performance AK4333 DAC and Qualcomm’s QCC5181 Bluetooth chipset. Codecs supported include SBC, AAC, aptX HD, aptX Low Latency (LL), aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, LDAC, and LHDC. Other notable features of the LINK TWS are a 10-band PEQ with AutoEQ, FiiO Control, and a wireless charging case.

Images courtesy of FiiO