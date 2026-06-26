While range anxiety is a valid reason people are hesitant to go fully electric with their vehicles, it shouldn’t be a concern with e-bikes. Some models rely exclusively on batteries and motors for pedal-assist, while others can operate in fully motorized mode. The Fiido Nomads Pro is a touring e-bike that offers an optional expandable battery system.

The demand for green mobility platforms covers various configurations. EVs offer ultimate convenience, but many prefer e-trikes or e-bikes because they also serve as a form of exercise. Even if you don’t have the stamina of professional cyclists, an electric pedal bicycle can gradually help build it up. Moreover, it is fully adjustable to accommodate the user.

Like most modern e-bikes, the Nomads Pro uses a fork with an air spring suspension with 120 mm of travel for a smooth cycling experience over most types of terrain. It’s mounted on a Jingye GH202 aluminum alloy bearing headset for smooth steering action. Instead of a rear-hub drive unit, the lightweight frame is outfitted with a 250W mid-drive motor.

As standard, it comes with a 417.6 Wh battery that lasts up to 47 miles. Fiido markets the M32 as a modular SKU courtesy of an add-on battery rack, which holds up to two extra batteries. A triple-battery setup promises enough juice for up to 140 miles, which is great for extended adventures on the road.

No need to tackle trips solo with the official Pet Trailer accessory. Take your furry pals along for a ride in comfort. A Kids Trailer is likewise available, as well as a Cargo Trailer. To haul even more items, owners can kit out their Nomads Pro with a pannier bag and a rear rack bag.

Images courtesy of Fiido