While most of us tuned in to IFA 2025 for the latest gadgets, appliances, and other consumer electronics, others are eager for this weekend. The IAA Mobility 2025 is reportedly taking place in downtown Munich and not at the trade fair center Messe München. Ahead of the event, BMW Motorrad was sharing more about the Vision CE.

At first, we thought this was just another updated take on its electrified two-wheel urban commuter. However, it seems the platform in question is remarkably more versatile than our usual expectations. It appears the German motorcycle manufacturer is marketing this as a modular ride that considers comfort and safety first.

Everyone knows just how fun and responsive scooters can be, but these still require protective gear such as helmets. Although it’s for our benefit, we know plenty of folks who find the headgear too stuffy at times. Meanwhile, the Vision CE addresses this concern via a tubular metal cage.

Given the smaller physical footprint of a sit-down scooter, the additional frame ensures there are minimal blind spots. You can also spot a mesh seat with a four-point harness, an ergonomic footrest, and a sleek body with curvy geometric outlines.

“Inspired by beach buggy vibes, the Vision CE is reinterpreting mobility on two wheels. The design of this one-of-a-kind bike taps into the Zeitgeist: Anchored in urban living, but ready for any adventure,” reads the press release by BMW Motorrad.

Another cool aspect is the self-balancing technology, which means this moto does not need a traditional kickstand. Owners are also free to customize the Vision CE according to their needs. With the help of its robust cage, you can turn it into a mobile DJ station, a trail-ready adventure machine, and more.

Images courtesy of BMW Motorrad