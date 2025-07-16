AEscea has created a flat-pack cooking stove that provides a more efficient and less harmful alternative to open-fire cooking called the Fire for Life cooking stove. The fireplace manufacturer designed it for displaced people from war-torn countries like Syria or those living in impoverished countries.

“With the skills and technology at our disposal, it just made sense to do something that could have a significant, positive impact and improve the lives of some people who have lost almost everything to war,” Escea founder and CEO Nigel Bamford explained.

He revealed that although Fire for Life is a low-cost stove, it can burn at twice the combustion efficiency. That’s because of its chimney-like design that generates a spiral air pathway. It produces a vortex of flame that minimizes smoke and burns with greater intensity while needing less fuel. It contains smoke and flames better than a stone fire. This means it require less firewood than when cooking via firepits made with clay. mud, or stones.

The stove is manufactured at Escea’s factory in Dunedin, New Zealand using a laser-cutting machine that traces its ten separate components onto steel sheets. Escea partnered with the ReliefAid whose teams recevied the sheets on the ground for assembly.

Fire for Life offers a comfortable height for cooking and sturdy enough to hold large cooking pots. It is also lightweight and portable and doesn’t require disassembly and reassembly when moved to another location. Fire for Life has since helped more than 8,186 households in Syria. Escea and ReliefAid also sent 100 of the cooking stoves to Zimbabwe, where people lack reliable grid access.

Images courtesy of Escea