There have been rumors for quite some time now that the Prancing Horse emblem hopes to become the first among its peers to go emission-free. This is quite a surprise for fans of the prestigious Italian marque. Nonetheless, with Volkswagen AG – its major stakeholder – already gradually shifting away from combustion engines, consumers can expect a Ferrari EV sometime in 2025.

Before anything else, this is not the luxury sports car company first rodeo when it comes to electrification. In fact, it has already tested the waters with two hybrid models: The F90 Stradale and LaFerrari. Both enjoy a warm reception by the automotive industry and delighted those who could afford one.

Fellow renowned European automotive badges – Audi and Porsche – are already enjoying the success of its all-electric platforms. Sources note that the zero-emission initiative was confirmed by Ferrari executive John Elkman. Once the EV launches, it will make a major milestone for the brands long-running automotive legacy.

Elkman said: “You can be sure this will be everything you dream the engineers and designers at Maranello can imagine for such a landmark in our history.” While specifications or even concept images of the upcoming all-electric high-performance vehicle were not available, the chairman shares other fascinating.

Ferrari will be competing yet again in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans with a new hypercar. There are others hinting at new plug-in hybrids hitting the market in the future. Meanwhile, Ferrari’s first SUV – the Purosangue – will make its debut in 2022. It seems the years leading up to 2025 unveiling of the EV are full of exciting events as well.

Images courtesy of Ferrari