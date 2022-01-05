American muscle car enthusiasts really have it good. Body kits and aftermarket parts for customization or restorations are abundant. Moreover, if they know where to look, there are classic rides that occasionally head to auction. Exotic supercars from Europe, on the other hand, are much harder to come by. However, it just so happens that Schaltkulisse has a Ferrari 365 GT4 BB on their hands.

Interested buyers should act now since this luxe vintage machine won’t stay on the market for long. Collectors are likely already calling up the shop this moment to acquire this beauty. The 365 GT4 BB on offer is in outstanding condition with only a little over 47,000 miles on the odometer.

It flaunts a fancy coat of black — Nero 20-B-50 Salchi to be exact – on its sleek exterior. As for the interior, Schaltkulisse notes the upholstery is in Pelle Beige VM 3218. Moreover, the two shades pair perfectly to make this classy Ferrari a standout in any automotive collection.

Credit for its aerodynamic outline goes to the legendary Italian car design firm Pininfarina S.p.A. Meanwhile, its previous owner, was a renowned Bavarian collector of the Prancing Horse’s mechanical creations. The German dealership says the cosmetic and mechanical aspects of this 365 GT4 BB was in exceptional form.

The Ferrari Classiche certification assures buyers that the original specifications remain intact. In fact, Schaltkulisse notes the replacement parts from its restoration are “in period and under warranty.” We admire the creativity of designers back in the day. They have penned silhouettes that remain just as striking as their initial debut. Just like this Ferrari 365 GT4 BB.

Images courtesy of Schaltkulisse