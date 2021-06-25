It’s always great news when we hear something related to Ferrari. Our most recent article about the illustrious Italian marque was not even automotive-related when the doors of its Cavallino restaurant reopened. Thankfully, what follows is another remarkable announcement as we welcome the 296 GTB. What makes this new ride extra special is the hybrid powertrain.

With electrification plans already underway, Ferrari hopes to unleash its first all-electric platform by 2025. If that’s not exciting enough, there are also plans to introduce its first SUV – the Purosangue – in 2022. The 296 GTB is not its first rodeo when it comes to hybrids. They already have the LaFerrari and F90 Stradale to show us that they mean business.

Taking what they’ve learned with the previous two hybrids, Ferrari is equipping the plug-in hybrid supercar with enhancements over its predecessors. With an output rated at 820 horsepower, the 296 GTB is a remarkable vehicle. Some may be surprised to learn that it comes from a turbocharged V6 engine. Of course, let’s not forget the electric motor helps out as well.

The rear-mounted powerplant is mated to an 8-speed F1 DCT transmission. The silhouette remains sleek and sexy, which is everything you would want from a Ferrari. Of course, it sounds like one as well. There is no way for onlookers to know that what you’re driving is a hybrid, which is exactly how owners want it.

The aerodynamic bodywork barely shows any sharp angles except for the headlights. Also, its interior is equally breathtaking as leather upholstery dominates almost every surface. 296 GTB owners can probably have Ferrari personalize the cabin’s design to suit their tastes.

Images courtesy of Ferrari