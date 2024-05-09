As the automotive scene edges ever closer to its proposed 2030 electrification road map, most supercar marques are yet to unveil their fully electric flagships. So far, consumers have only tasted a hint of what’s to come courtesy of hybrid powertrains. Ferrari’s followers may need to wait even longer as the new 12Cilindri caters to the desires of traditional motorists.

The Italian marque is no stranger to the industry’s call for sustainability courtesy of past releases such as the LaFerrari, LaFerrari Aperta, SF90 Stradale, and 296 GTB. You could say it has already established the capability to build vehicles with a lower carbon footprint than the rest of its fleet of supercars.

Hence, we can consider the 12Cilindri as Ferrari’s flex before regulations finally tighten the noose on internal combustion engines. From the get-go, it’s obvious what the name is referring to. Billed as a worthy follow-up to the 812 Superfast this contemporary GT flaunts aggressive aerodynamics to enhance its driving dynamics and handling.

Technically it needs to, given Ferrari endowed this ride with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the manufacturer says it produces around 819 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. From a standstill, the 12Cilindri can easily hit 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and max out at 211 mph.

This two-seater clearly nailed the Prancing Horse’s signature sleek form factor and outstanding performance. However, it also accounts for the comfort and control of the driver and passenger. Each 12Cilindri’s cockpit is adorned with the finest materials and cutting-edge intuitive technology.

Ferrari enhanced the capacitive steering wheel’s textures so it’s easier to locate the buttons. Wireless charging is likewise integrated into the central tunnel, while the premium infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Finally, the 12Cilindri benefits from an array of driving safety systems and more.

Images courtesy of Ferrari