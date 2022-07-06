When looking for a flashlight that you can easily stow away in your bag, or best, in the pocket of your jeans, then you need something portable. One that’s compact but doesn’t sacrifice quality for its size. This is where Fenix Store comes in. It “strives to provide exceptional customer service and help you find the right light for your needs.” Their new release, the amazing Fenix E18R V2 flashlight, especially gets our attention.

This hand torch is surprisingly tiny but comes with powerful illumination that easily transforms it into survival gear. Its bright light can blind anyone in its direct path and its robust shell makes for good outdoor gear for just about any adventure with Mother Nature. Let’s get down to the basics then of what makes this portable light one of the best out there in the market.

Compact Yet Powerful

As the adage says, “good things come in small packages.” Well, this applies to the Fenix E18R V2 flashlight. An upgrade from the original best-seller, this version comes in a pocket-sized design. It is just under three inches long or to be precise 2.64 inches and .87 inches wide.

When we say portable, we mean seriously lightweight. This one only clocks in at 1.98 ounces and that’s even already including the battery. You may forget you even have it in your pocket or bag until you need it. Plus, its compact size means you can comfortably operate it with one hand.

Speaking of the battery, the Fenix E18R V2 comes with a single Fenix ARB-L16-700P 16340 rechargeable battery. The battery refuels fast at only 1.3 hours using a built-in USB-C port and provides 200 hours of runtime at a single charge. It is also compatible with one rechargeable 16340 or one non-rechargeable CR123A battery.

Get the Fenix E18r V2 Flashlight: HERE

It even incorporates an electrical lockout to save on battery life and prevent accidental activation of the flashlight. Double-clicking on the power button activates or deactivates the lock. Color indicators upon boot-up reveal when it’s time to recharge or if the battery is still full.

Green light on: Saturated 100% – 85% Green light flashes: Sufficient 85% – 50% Red light on: Poor 50% – 25% Red light flashes: Critical 25% – 1%

Powerful Light Output

The Fenix E18R V2 flashlight boasts a maximum output of 1200 lumens from its Luminus SST40 cool white LED that has a lifespan of 50,000 hours. It also has a 479-foot beam throw to guarantee you can see far into the distance. It proves useful especially when you’re out commuting in low light visibility or suddenly find yourself caught in a power outage.

This rechargeable EDC flashlight employs a side switch to toggle between light modes. It has Turbo, High, Medium, and Low. It also has Moonlight for reading and Strobe for self-defense, which puts out 1200 Lumens. Then there’s the memory function that remembers the last light mode used so you don’t have to unnecessarily cycle through other outputs.

ANSI/PLATO FL1 Turbo High Med Low MoonLight Strobe Output 1200 lumens 350 lumens 150 lumens 30 lumens 1 lumen 1200 lumens Runtime 30 minutes* 1 hour 20 minutes 2 hours 30 minutes 15 hours 200 hours / Distance 146 meters 81 meters 53 meters 23 meters 9 meters / Intensity 5397 candela 1661 candela 714 candela 137 candela 4 candela /

Heavy-Duty Build

The Fenix E18R V2 flashlight boasts a robust shell made from Aerospace 6061 T6 aluminum, which is commonly used in construction and transportation materials and for general-purpose use. It boasts a good strength-to-weight ratio and high corrosion resistance. This EDC gear is also anodized in industry-grade HAIII finish to prevent abrasions, scratches, or wear. Suffice to say, it keeps your flashlight looking flawless even after many uses.

Moreover, the Fenix E18R V2 can survive ground drops of up to one meter and can withstand extreme environments. It is IP68-rated waterproof so it can withstand splashes, snow, dust, and salt, and is submersible in water up to 20 feet in 30 minutes. This makes this torch ideal for search and rescue missions.

This portable flashlight also comes with other helpful features including a magnetic base to make working at the garage light into the night feasible. You don’t have to use a head torch which can easily slip on your forehead. You can easily stick the light up to the hood of your car or to any magnetic surface. Plus, a two-way clip permits the flashlight to be carried either bezel up or bezel down.

The Fenix E18R V2 flashlight also ensures your skin doesn’t get burned with prolonged use, which can happen with other flashlights that emit high lumens of light. It features intelligent overheating protection that regulates output levels automatically to prevent surface temperatures above 140°F.

Our Review: Impressive Torch for Everyday, All-Around Use

The Fenix E18r V2 flashlight is perfect for commuting, hiking, biking, camping, navigating, maintenance, and for every use. Its compact size, impact-resistant, and waterproof build make it the ideal companion for outdoor adventures as it can withstand any surprises Mother Nature decides to unleash on you. Plus, it boasts ruggedly elegant aesthetics that will surely become the envy of anyone you meet on the street. You certainly wouldn’t mind showing it off to your friends.

