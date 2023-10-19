As with any musical instrument, it takes time, patience, and determination to master. The guitar may not be the most popular as surveys say, but it’s a lot more portable in our opinion. Most professionals prefer an electric model for comfort and versatility, Hence, Fender developed the Tone Master Pro as an all-in-one solution for effects and amps.

Available only in matte black, the device measures 3.8” x 14.6” x 10.3” (H x W x D) and tips the scales at 8.8 lbs. Contrasting the otherwise dark color scheme are the silver footswitches and dials. The tops are polished while the edges are knurled to give it a rugged look. At the top is a 7” touchscreen for intuitive controls.

The Tone Master Pro supports more than 100 amp and effect models from Fender’s huge catalog of Tone Master products. Users can also access “over 6000 Fender-captured Impulse Responses with a variety of cabinet and microphone options.” The two dials feature small backlit LCD displays called “scribble strips” to indicate the function assigned.

Moreover, we like that 10 more of these are positioned above each footswitch for the same purpose. No need to label each manually as Fender streamlines the process. As we pointed out before, the textured edges are for the rotary controls to adjust each setting. To practice, the Tone Master Pro also comes with a 60-second stereo looper.

There is no shortage of input and output ports so professionals can plug in their favorite accessories for their ideal setup. “Connect to our Tone Master Pro Control app via USB for creating, editing and sharing your own presets or for auditioning and downloading thousands of tones created by Fender’s community of players and artists,” reads the product page.

Images courtesy of Fender