The Fender RIFF Bluetooth Speaker does more than play music wirelessly. It also doubles as an amp that lets you plug in an electric guitar and riff on your fave songs.

This speaker features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, up to 30 hours of playback, and 60W output delivered through six custom-tuned drivers for pristine clarity and velvety bass. It comes with two woofers, two tweeters, and two bass drivers. Then there’s the genuine maple interface where you can adjust the volume and EQ by swiping your fingers on it like you would on a fretboard. The touch-sensitive panel also lets you play around with the bass and treble.

The Fender RIFF Bluetooth Speaker “punches way above its weight class.” It also lets you practice on your chords, lead, or bassline with the added amp feature. Plug in your guitar OR bass via the ¼” “Play Along Port” at the back so you can jam with your tunes playing in the background.

Moreover, this audio device allows for party mode when connected with up to 100 RIFF speakers wirelessly via Party Mode so you get surround-sound musical immersion. It also features Auto-EQ room tuning through the free downloadable Fender RIFF mobile app.

The Fender RIFF Bluetooth Speaker is great for both indoor and outdoor use. It is IP54-rated dust and splash-proof so you can bring it to your next beach outing. Aside from it already being travel-friendly with its compact size, it even comes with a carrying strap for portability. It charges via its accompanying USB-C charging cable.

