A proper head gear is a must when it comes to micromobility, or commuting in the urban jungle without a car via a bike, scooter, and other small vehicles. The FEND One Foldable Bike Helmet, for one, offers durable, reliable and comfortable protection for your noggin in a stowable design.

It folds by half its size for compact storage in your bag or backpack so you can easily access it anytime and all the time. This helmet is also lightweight at 445 grams (barely a kilo) so it doesn’t strain your head during prolonged use. Despite its collapsible and lightweight design, it doesn’t compromise on safety.

The FEND One Foldable Bike Helmet exceeds US CPSC and European EN1078 safety standards for bicycles, skateboards, and e-bikes/scooters under 20mph. It offers protection with its durable and robust ABS shell equipped with a high-impact absorbing EPS core for maximum safety.

Moreover, this head gear is equipped with an integrated rear dial fit system for precise adjustments. It also has additional pads and adjustable straps to ensure an optimal fit. The helmet stays secure on the head when it clicks into place. It’s designed with a patented safety locking mechanism to guarantee that it will not close on impact.

The FEND One Foldable Bike Helmet boasts an award-winning design thoughtfully and meticulously engineered in New York. Winner of the 2018 Red Dot Design Award and the Edison Award, this protective headgear comes in three colors. These include Black, White, and Yellow all in a premium matte finish.