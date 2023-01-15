Fellow’s Shimmy Coffee Sieve easily elevates the quality of your coffee as it eliminates micro coffee grounds that, whether we like it or not, often end up in our java. It’s an easy method to perfect the taste of your coffee without the need to upgrade your grinder.

Fellow is all about making the coffee experience fun, memorable, exciting, and of course, pleasurable. Tasting those coffee granules in your brew is certainly not pleasing to the palette. Their recent invention aims to improve grind consistency and extraction by eliminating coffee grounds under 200 microns using a stainless steel filter.

Fellow’s Shimmy Coffee Sieve is named as such because you have to “shimmy” or shake your way to sediment-free brew. You use it as you would a cocktail shaker. It has an ergonomic shape and a non-slip surface that makes it easy to hold and shake. You can easily do so with a few flicks of the wrist.

It comes with a semi-transparent body so you can gauge or check where you are in the filtering process. Then you just pop open the strainer lid to transfer the improved grinds into your brewing method of choice.

Fellow’s Shimmy Coffee Sieve is ideal to use when grinding beans for French press, Prismo coffee, pour-over, and Aeropress. Removing the smallest grind particles called “microfines” gets you evenly extracted Prismo shots, fewer sediments in your French press, and consistent pour-overs.

Moreover, Fellow’s Shimmy Coffee Sieve is easy to clean as it disassembles and comes together easily. The cap lid and bottom cap are hand-wash ready while the body and filter are dishwasher-safe.

Images courtesy of Fellow Products