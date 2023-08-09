Persistence can eventually pave the way for remarkable results, which is why we are all on board with the ongoing push for eco-friendly mobility. So far, the automotive and motorcycle scene has steadily improved the efficiency of their emission-free systems. Now, it’s time for the yachting industry to shine as Feadship shares fascinating details about its latest hull – the Obsidian.

It’s no secret that shipyards are also developing green propulsion technology. Currently, there are still some limitations totally preventing emission-free travel aboard larger vessels. The Obsidian is not the Dutch group’s first attempt at a hybrid superyacht. The distinction goes to a 273-footer christened the Savannah.

Feadship revisits the idea but with cutting-edge advancements in tow to ensure the new 276-foot addition to its fleet performs beyond expectations. It’s a thrilling thought that future platforms no longer need to rely on fossil fuels to navigate the seas. Nevertheless, any reduction in carbon emissions is considered a significant step forward.

Reports point out the grueling research and engineering involved in coming up with a luxury ship that can pass the most stringent standards in seafaring. According to Feadship, the Obsidian’s engines were powered by a special diesel called HVO. As such, the recorded emissions at the time of its sea trials imply it is 90 percent lower in contrast to similar vessels that ran on regular petrol.

The Obsidian’s diesel-electric propulsion units are paired with high-capacity power storage systems. We’re looking at modified Caterpillar C32 engines connected to a 4.5 MWh battery bank. This allows the hybrid superyacht to cruise up to 10 knots with a range of 35 nautical miles on electric power only. It can even supply enough juice to operate the hotel load for up to 15 hours when the vessel is idle.

With its sleek outline, optimal cruising capabilities are assured. MONK Design and RWD were likewise tapped to provide the overall styling of the Obsidian. Owners can fully customize the layout of their ship and ferry people around via the all-electric tenders. Feadship projects carbon neutrality for its entire fleet by 2030.

Images courtesy of Feadship