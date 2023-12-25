Shortly after it collaborated with Ducati to build the limited edition Diavel For Bentley, the illustrious British marque reveals another exclusive production run. This time, instead of another two-wheeler, we have an elegant vehicle that promotes sustainability. The Bentayga Odyssean Edition may at first seem like the typical luxury ride for the wealthy, but its green credentials make it unique.

Bentley’s closest competitors are ahead in their bid for eco-friendly motoring with several models already commercially available. The likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, and a bunch of startups offer all-electric systems. Nevertheless, hybrids remain a popular option for folks who don’t want to deal with range anxiety.

The Bentayga Odyssean Edition is outfitted with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 paired with an electric drive unit. However, we learned that it received an incremental upgrade which boosted the battery from 13 kWh to 18 kWh. This modification grants it a modest improvement from 25 miles to 27 miles in pure electric mode.

Performance aside, Bentley made tweaks elsewhere to showcase how manufacturers can minimize their environmental impact. The Bentayga Odyssean Edition uses leather and other materials which are sourced sustainably. We’ve seen others embrace a similar approach.

Interested buyers can choose from Porpoise, Cricketball, Brunel, or Burnt Oak as the third shade to go with the combination of Linen and Autumn as the standard upholstery colorway. Tweed cloth crafted from British wool is also part of the mix. The opulent cabin is trimmed in open-pore Koa wood.

Bentley reportedly applied 90 percent less lacquer to highlight the natural aesthetic details. Meanwhile, the Front Seat Comfort Specification provides those in the front row with 22-way adjustments, heating function, and ventilation.

Traffic assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane assist are included by default. Finally, the exterior is adorned in Pale Brodgar brightwork as an accent to whatever paintwork you choose fo the rest of the body. Only 70 examples of the Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition are pegged for production.

Images courtesy of Bentley