For architects and designers, a blueprint and motif can draw inspiration from many things. Depending on the site’s location, the surrounding landscape is often a great source of ideas. Earth Lines Architects presents a stunning residence that promotes sustainability in a distinctive way and should serve as a template others can learn from. This is the Hilltop in Uluwatu, Bali.

Indonesia continues to be a world-class destination for people who want to experience a tropical getaway. Hence, the studio incorporates elements to bring out the beauty of the locale. We have word that a rundown structure once stood on the property. It’s unclear whether some parts of it still stand, probably repurposed for the foundation.

We believe other reasons the client likely opted to build there are the lush greenery and the breathtaking vistas of the Indian Ocean. According to the architecture firm, the construction of the abode spanning 3,014 square feet, prioritizes eco-friendliness. Thus, most of the timber you see inside and outside the Hilltop, is reportedly reclaimed.

As per Earth Lines Architects, the client has a healthy fascination for high-end amenities, particularly those in establishments such as the Aman Resorts branch in Japan. This is visible aesthetically through the earthy hues and in the overall minimalist vibe. Exposure to the elements was also taken into account, which explains the extended overhangs of its gabled top.

Delving into this build, we’re looking at a teak-clad exterior, while the inner volumes are brimming with ulin (Borneo Ironwood). The contrast further enhances the visual profile of the Hilltop. Stone is also part of the ensemble and appears in areas that require something more durable. What do you guys think?

Images courtesy of Tommaso Riva/Earth Lines Architects