Before a company unveils special versions of their products, this is typically preceded by teasers to generate some buzz. However, there are times wherein something launches without any fanfare. If not for our regular scouring of the internet for cool stuff, we would have missed the Palmer Limited Edition by Farer.

As we’ve said before, there are items that tend to stick out due to their inherent simplicity. Although avant-garde designs tend to grab attention forcefully, Farer’s latest addition to the catalog just oozes elegance from any angle. As it says in the name, this is an exclusive production run of only 150 examples.

If you hurry and grab one now, there are still remaining numbers in the series for discerning buyers to choose from. Farer even offers a free engraving service which is ideal for those who want to give the Palmer Limited Edition as a present. In fact, it’s perfect for folks who regularly travel across time zones.

That’s right! The Palmer Limited Edition is a classy GMT you can easily match with any outfit. It’s presented in a 39.5 mm x 45 mm x 10.8 mm 316L stainless steel case. Most of the surfaces sport a polished finish save for the brushed texture on the lug tops. Meanwhile, the rear flaunts an exhibition case back.

To the right of the timepiece is a crown with a “signature bronze cap embossed with the Farer ‘A’” to denote the watchmaker behind its design. The Palmer Limited Edition is powered by a Swiss Sellita SW330-2 self-winding movement with a robust 56-hour power reserve.

Since you will be staring at its dial most of the time, Farer is opting for a dazzling pearlescent opaline backdrop. Applied ice blue Super-LumiNova baton hour markers are endowed with black spines, while the minute markers are in orange.

A recessed date aperture is located at 3 o’clock in line with the teal 24-hour GMT scale. A St. Venere leather strap with a 316L stainless steel buckle completes the Palmer Limited Edition.

Images courtesy of Farer