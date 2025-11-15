3D printing technology was previously considered too niche to become mainstream. It seems even the most highly regarded analysts do make bad calls every now and then. These days, almost every industry uses additive manufacturing to develop prototypes or precision-engineer crucial components. At the recently concluded 2025 SEMA Show, Toyota surprised everyone with its bZ Time Attack Concept.

Lucky attendees at the annual expo got a first-hand look at the battery-electric four-wheeler. The event was reportedly held at the Las Vegas Convention Center — specifically, Booth 22200. Although the theme of the gathering generally focuses on automotive aftermarket specialty equipment, sometimes there are a few surprise announcements.

The platform is a sleek hot hatch with green credentials to boot. Toyota is no stranger when it comes to eco-friendly systems. In fact, it was one of the biggest proponents of hydrogen fuel cell use. Meanwhile, the unique selling point of this EV is how it incorporates 3D-printed parts to fast-track the prototyping phase.

“This year at SEMA, we wanted to push ourselves into unexplored territory,” according to Toyota Motorsports Technical Center lead builder and director of operations Marty Schwerter. “It’s a chance to explore, learn, and create something that shows just how much potential exists within Toyota’s BEV platforms.”

Key details about the high-performance machine include a custom ECU, all-wheel-drive, and electric motors capable of over 400 horsepower. True to what the 2025 SEMA Show is all about, the bZ Time Attack Concept touts Alcon brakes with Hawk pads, TEIN coilovers, OMP HTE-R racing seats, and BBS racing wheels, among others.

Images courtesy of Toyota