What do you think people look for in a superyacht? Survey data shows that most clients consider size as the most important facet. Meanwhile, the rest rank amenities, garage volume, accommodations, social areas, and others high on the list. Practically every shipyard can deliver the vessel of your dreams. However, only a few can do so with something unique in tow. Once such luxury watercraft is the 36 Exuma.

This exemplary blueprint by Maiora was unveiled at the recently concluded Monaco Yacht Show last month. It boasts a sporty profile with a gross tonnage of approximately 180 spread across four decks. According to its technical specification, the construction uses composite materials for both the hull and superstructure.

At 121 feet long with a 26-foot beam, every space is optimized to provide a memorable and lavish experience. In the words of the team behind this build, the 36 Exuma touts “sensual geometry, humanist architecture, material & form as sensation.”

Every aspect of the interior and exterior of this superyacht exudes upscale coziness. Of course, a ship of its caliber has plenty of exclusive features to delight and impress. For instance, we have the upper deck salon, which has retractable doors on both ends.

Fully open, it connects both aft and bow areas seamlessly for a one-of-a-kind al-fresco setting. We have a foredeck with lounge chairs and a pool. Further out is the Nest Deck with a suspended netting for people who want to feel like they’re floating in the air.

“The Maiora 36 Exuma is the result of a collaboration between MAIORA and Quartostile, a design studio renowned for its prestigious experience in the yachting sector as well as in the automotive industry,” reads the press materials.

Images courtesy of Maiora