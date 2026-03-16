Perhaps the most challenging consumer demographic to market to is the audiophile. Note that this does not apply to every discerning enthusiast of high-fidelity audio, but most are practically snobbish when it comes to hardware. Thankfully, brands like écoute Audio are happy to cater to these people. It’s doing so with the TH2 — a pair of premium headphones.

As of our writing, we’re already looking at a highly successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. 1,139 backers have pledged $842,819, which is beyond the original goal of a modest $10,000. You can probably say the folks behind this project have a solid reputation in the hi-fi scene, or maybe the product is just fundamentally unique.

According to the creator page, “écoute Audio was founded by a group of passionate music lovers who came together to build the headphones they always wanted—then decided to share them. For nearly two years, we’ve been shipping globally, selling directly online and through select hi-fi retailers.”

Plus, the TH2 boasts a “built-in vacuum tube preamp and dual-mono architecture.” Headphones of this kind are not exactly mainstream. So far, the only other one that fits the bill is the first-generation model — the TH1. As a follow-up, we can expect upgrades such as better bass, treble, and across the entire sound stage it supports.

Furthermore, other enhancements include improved noise isolation, modular attachments, custom acoustic adjustments, and better RF/microphonic shielding. The earcups of the TH2 are packing Korg Nutube 6P1 dual-triode vacuum tubes. To fully enjoy what these headphones deliver, a wired connection is the way to go. However, Bluetooth with LDAC is likewise integrated.

Images courtesy of écoute Audio