Every company that matters in the consumer electronics space was out in full force at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. There was something awesome for almost every segment, and it can be overwhelming for those closely following the event. If you’re into high-fidelity audio, Klipsch just announced the Atlas series of headphones.

Despite the ridiculous ubiquity of TWS earbuds, some people prefer the familiar feel of full-size headphones over their ears. From a design standpoint, these new SKUs boast a contemporary look and premium construction. Only the top-shelf materials are in use to match the quality of the acoustics.

There are a total of three models under the Atlas range. Your entry-level pick is the HP-1, which is outfitted with coaxial drivers engineered to deliver Klipsch’s signature sound. It features active noise cancellation, long battery life, a lightweight build, and wireless connectivity. It’s likely the pricing won’t be as steep as the others.

Next on the list is the HP-2, “a closed-back hi-fi option tuned for class-leading bass response and immersive low-end impact, aimed squarely at a bass-forward enthusiast segment that desires visceral energy without sacrificing refinement.” You can probably think of this as the mid-range offering among the trio

What follows is the true flagship of the bunch. Audiophiles will surely laud the semi-open-back configuration and exceptional comfort. Notable selling points include perforated earcups, Alcantara-wrapped cushions, and a first-party headphone stand in the box. Lastly, the Klipsch Atlas HP-3 is ideal for extended listening sessions courtesy of its superior ergonomics.

Images courtesy of Klipsch