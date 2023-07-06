The Atlas Urban Messenger Bag from Faire Collective is an all-rounder. It’s made for work and play, with a modern silhouette and carefully curated layout for neat organization.

This everyday carry features a structured interior lined with functional compartments to keep everything in place. There’s a dedicated slot for a laptop or tablet, charging cables, and even storage for a water bottle or an umbrella with a drawstring closure. The interior offers one slip pocket with hidden magnetic closure and two medium pen holders. There are a couple of pockets for a mobile phone or portable charger, one slip miscellaneous pocket, and a business card compartment.

Meanwhile, a separate front flap with magnetic snap closure provides easy access to your most-used essentials. There are various slip pockets for a phone, keys, wallet, cards, and more. Faire Collective’s Atlas Urban Messenger Bag even has a dedicated Phone Wallet attachment and a D-ring to attach to other pieces from the collection. It also comes with one long adjustable strap and one slip pocket with a hidden magnetic closure that’s convertible to a trolley slot strap.

This bag is made from durable pebble grain embossed US Top grain cowhide leather. Meanwhile, the interiors are lined with microfiber and polyester fiber in burgundy to protect your gadgets from scratches and scuffs. This bag is lightweight at just 1.2kg and is just the right size for travel at 33 L x 25 H x 8.5 W cm. Faire Collective’s Atlas Urban Messenger Bag also comes in the handsome colors of Black and Navy. You can even personalize it with your own monogram.

Images courtesy of Faire Collective