As Lamborghini officially closes the book on the Huracán with the rugged Sterrato, we can all look forward to what it will announce for the future. However, it appears there’s more to this as we learn about a collaboration with 3T. Cyclists may want to check out this sleek gravel bike, it aptly names the Exploro Racemax x Huracán Sterrato.

Lamborghini’s latest supercar is capable of adrenaline-pumping action on and off the road, but it has its limitations. The Exploro Racemax x Huracán Sterrato, meanwhile, is engineered to go wherever you need to. As long as you have the endurance to pedal through rough terrain, this bad boy will take you there.

Available in four sizes, 3T confirms deliveries of this tie-in with its fellow Italian marque will begin in early 2023. As a tribute to the remarkable output of the Huracán Sterrato’s 5.2-liter V10, it uses the best-in-class model as a template. The Exploro Racemax boasts an aerodynamic carbon fiber frame.

To make it even more robust, the hollow interior welcomes an injection of RTM resin. This keeps weight down but improves stiffness. Each Exploro RaceMax x Huracán Sterrato features an Apto Stealth stem, Sram Red AXS hydraulic disc brakes, a Fango RaceMax Fork, and an in-house drivetrain from 3T.

Its 3T Discus LTD Carbon-Ti wheels are shod in 700c Pirelli Cinturato Gravel M tires for reliable traction and performance on any surface. The Exploro Racemax x Huracán Sterrato matches the black and Verde Gea with orange trims of the exotic vehicle. It’s way cheaper than Lamborghini’s machine, but it’s still costly at $15,000.

Images courtesy of 3T/Lamborghini