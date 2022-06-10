It has been quite some time since we heard anything exciting from Expedition Motor Company. This makes you wonder if they have something cool in development since their announcement of the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf in 2021. It turns out that the shop is now ready to unveil its latest build – a 1991 250GD Wolf in Gulf Blue.

This striking restomod apparently took the Expedition Motor Company almost 1,450 man-hours to complete. It shows just how seriously the workshop based in New Jersey approaches each project that lands on its table. So, if you’ve always fancied a bespoke vintage Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, they’re the guys to call.

Before a donor vehicle becomes a jaw-dropping beauty like this Gulf Blue 1991 250GD Wolf, it undergoes a comprehensive overhaul. All parts or components that are still in excellent working and visual condition stay intact. Meanwhile, those that are deemed unsalvageable are scrapped and replaced.

The goal is to retain the old-school aesthetics but boast modern upgrades to make it a blast to drive. This 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf in Gulf Blue is packing a 0M602 diesel engine and a five-speed 722.6 automatic gearbox. It also welcomes a robust HVAC system for superior comfort in almost any condition.

Its convertible body style looks great and can seat a total of six with ample legroom. Leather upholstery lines the door panels, seats, dashboard, steering wheel, and more. Expedition Motor Company uses a mix of black and praline tones. Meanwhile, the exterior of the Gulf Blue 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf features black trims to contrast the light hue.

Images courtesy of Expedition Motor Company