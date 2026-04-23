As a highly respected aftermarket tuner of high-end vehicles, surprise announcements by BRABUS tend to shake up the scene. This latest one is sure to ruffle some feathers. Especially, the folks who still hold on to the traditional aspects of motoring. Still, there’s no stopping this exciting venture. This is the BRABUS x DAB Motors collection.

To welcome its new fleet of bespoke, sustainable, and lavish rides, the big reveal was made at Milan Design Week 2026. The announcement showcases three electric bikes from the French firm, which is also now a subsidiary of Peugeot. Established in 2017, it steadily cultivated a reputation for the quality and performance of its platforms.

BRABUS writes, “the collaboration expands our two-wheeled product portfolio with a fresh, tech-forward approach—bringing together the ‘One Second Wow] and DAB Motors’ longstanding expertise in lightweight, high-performance electric engineering.” The BRABUS x DAB Motors features three models, each with distinctive customizations.

Leading the pack is the URBAN E FIRST EDITION with an extremely exclusive production run of 10 examples per color. Hence, those with a penchant for tonal hues are in for a treat. These options include SUPERVIOLET, PEETCH, FUSION RED, and DESERT SAND. Overall, we feel the available shades are in no way gaudy despite what people say.

Next on the roster is the URBAN E and its stealthier variant — the URBAN E SUPERBLACK. Don’t fret because BRABUS does not impose a limit on these. Hence, take some time to figure out which of the two appeals to your taste. Rounding out the BRABUS x DAB Motors tie-in is the entry-level 1A BRABUS. Going green has never been this luxurious.

Images courtesy of BRABUS/DAB Motors