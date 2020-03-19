The Exotac FireSLEEVE Waterproof Lighter proves handy in tricky outdoor situations when you need to light a fire. This portable torch partner serves its purpose regardless of weather conditions because of its waterproof construction.

This nifty device turns your BIC Classic MAXI lighter into a waterproof fire solution. It fits like a glove so you have an instant survival tool with you on the go. This lighter sleeve works wonders especially during wet weather conditions since it helps retain the effectivity of your lighter.

The Exotac FireSLEEVE Waterproof Lighter is a must-have if you plan to go out hiking, camping, or kayaking. It is buoyant in water so it floats and it is submersible to 3 feet for 30 minutes. If you accidentally drop it in the mud or water you don’t have to worry about it getting soaked or gunked up since it still lights up.

This handy lighter accompaniment even features a gas lock that keeps your lighter lit without the need to continually press down on the gas button. It also has a lid that protects the gas button from being accidentally pressed.

The Exotac FireSLEEVE Waterproof Lighter is for on-the-go adventures. Attachment points on the cap and the body allow you to connect it to a paracord. Then you can easily just hang it around your neck, connect to a bag, or anywhere else so you don’t lose it. At just 4″ long and 0.9″ thin, you can easily keep it in your pocket or bag ready for those emergency lighting needs.

