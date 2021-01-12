Working long hours in the office or at home can wreak havoc on our overall wellbeing. Poor posture, lack of sunlight, pollution from your commute, and so many factors contribute to stress, muscle pain, anxiety, and other negative effects. Studies show that if left unaddressed, these can lead to a myriad of problems that affect both body and mind. While most people believe that medication is the answer, most discover the power of meditation and a good massage. This is where the ExoGun DreamPro steps in to deliver a form of therapy that may surprise you.

Don’t just take our word for it, because extensive research backed by medical experts show that massage therapy has a lot of benefits. For those who regularly book sessions, you understand how challenging it is to get one amid the health crisis. This is where the ExoGun DreamPro shines as it delivers an exceptional experience that would rival that of professional therapists. Moreover, unlike traditional massage machines, it does not need to be plugged in.

What is the ExoGun DreamPro?

For those of you who can recall, people still relied on good old fashioned manual massagers before electric types became the new norm. The latter comes in many forms that target various body parts. In fact, companies have integrated rollers, heating pads, and other cutting-edge features to make their products stand out.

The ExoGun DreamPro, on the other hand, is what the industry refers to as a percussion massager. Over the years, consumers as well as professional athletes have found that percussive therapy boosts recovery. As such, there is an upsurge of demand for high-quality massage guns that have apparently replaced outdated platforms.

As the name implies and depending on the presentation, these gadgets normally resemble a firearm or a power tool in some cases. This appears to be not only an aesthetic choice, but for ergonomics as well. Its shape gives users a better grip and control over which specific area the massage head would come into contact with.

Our time with the ExoGun DreamPro

ExoGun was kind enough to send a unit over for us to review and we honestly did not know what to expect. So far, the selection of electric massagers we have tried in the past is not that many. There are those small pillows that vibrate, chairs with built-in massage functions, and others with similar functionality.

As such, we were eager to finally try out a percussive massage system. Our demo unit arrived without any problems during transit. It was a straightforward unboxing experience as we were greeted by the carrying case immediately after we opened the corrugated box.

Sliding the zippers out of the way, we have the ExoGun DreamPro nestling snugly inside along with its accessories. The set includes interchangeable massage heads: Flat, ball, bullet, and fork. Sure, other brands might have more, but these four appear to be the most popular.

Likewise, a charger, instruction manual, and packing material are also included. Holding it, we can tell that the build quality is solid. Moreover, the materials and craftsmanship is notably premium. The all-black colorway looks sleek thanks to the matte finish. Meanwhile, the rubberized grip should make it comfortable to hold even during lengthy massage sessions.

Using the ExoGun DreamPro

Choose and attach the type of massage head you want. Depending on what muscle group or body area you want to use it on, each one has its own purpose. To activate, press and hold the touch-sensitive button on the rear section of the device.

The digital LED display should come to life. The right section shows the battery level, while the one on the left shows the intensity. It starts at “00” and each subsequent press of the power button moves the vibration level up by one. We suggest that you try the lowest settings first and adjust it according to which is most comfortable.

Meanwhile, to our surprise, the ExoGun DreamPro was not as loud as we initially presumed it would be. During operation, the noise from the motor is audible, but not loud enough to become a nuisance. Finally, to turn it off, just press and hold the power button for a few seconds.

Our thoughts on the ExoGun DreamPro

This being our first hands-on trial of a percussion massager, we can say that it has been quite pleasant. There is some heft to it when its in your hand, but not unmanageable. We generally kept the intensity at the lower levels, but even at the highest setting it still felt great. Let’s just say that a lot of us are no longer skeptics after our time with the ExoGun DreamPro.

Soreness from sitting at our desks all day or maybe after an intense workout did not feel as bad thanks to a therapy session with the massage gun. Another aspect that we found impressive was the battery life. Even after a week of daily operation, the battery level has yet to drop below half. However, depending on the usage pattern, your mileage may vary. Overall, we believe the ExoGun DreamPro lives up to its claims.

