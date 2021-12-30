Dubbed as the “next level shelter,” the Exod Monolith lets you sleep in comfort in the outdoors all four seasons and no matter the terrain. It can withstand any weather conditions so you can stay dry and protected.

This expedition tent sets up fast in as short as 15 seconds so you can focus on the fun rather than on setting up camp. It comes with a couple of telescopic carbon/alloy rods to form the flatbed and 16 meters of security webbing equipped with tear-resistant cambuckles and carabiners. This way, you can set up shelter above breathtaking landscapes. Then there’ the roofing system that’s guaranteed to keep you comfortable and dry during wet or dry weather conditions.

The Exod Monolith is a one-person versatile shelter that you can set up in many different ways. You can set it on the ground with stakes or prop it up for a hammock-style shelter using the added rods. You can even suspend it from a single hook overhead so you can hook it to a tree branch.

Manufactured with the finest and highest quality materials, this outdoor shelter comes with an airframe made with high-strength polyester and a two-layer groundsheet made with breathable PU membrane and DWR-coated 30D nylon. Its bed sheet is 100% 420D water-repellent nylon and the inner tent is 100% polyester mesh. It even uses waterproof zippers to further protect you from wet external temperatures. When hanging, the floor bed provides insulation and enough space to store your outdoor gear. The Exod Monolith even packs small at just 16 x 13 x 9 inches and lightweight at 2.9 kilograms.

