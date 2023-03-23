As much as we value our classic cars, the growing concern regarding carbon emissions and climate change might soon establish regulations against their use. In fact, many carmakers are now transitioning to green powertrains, which leaves classic motoring behind. Thankfully, groups like Everrati are here to help sort things out. In fact, they just delivered an electrified Series IIA to a notable client in the Netherlands.

According to reports, the owner of this remarkable ride is Shane Happach the current CEO of Mollie. Now he can enjoy eco-friendly trips on land with his old-school EV, while he navigates the seas sans environmental impact aboard his WaterDream boat. Being rich sure has its perks!

Still, this British SUV’s timeless appeal is sure to turn heads wherever he drives it. Everrati’s conversion catalog includes vehicles from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Shelby, and Land Rover. The company also gladly accepts bespoke builds but at a premium rate over their regular lineup.

The Series IIA in question retains the iconic boxy outline of the donor but is replete with modern upgrades. Sources list a galvanized chassis, air conditioning, power steering, and other restoration work. As noted earlier, the internal combustion engine is out and in its place is an electric drive unit good for 152 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque.

Everything else abides by European standards and is eligible for public use. Powering the Series IIA is a 60 kWh battery system with fast charging technology support. It takes 40 minutes to get from 20 percent to 80 percent. Meanwhile, its range on a full charge is approximately 150 miles. Everrati is also sourcing sustainable materials for its interior.

Images courtesy of Everrati