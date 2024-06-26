It’s a challenge to integrate two floors in a tiny house, much less design it to fit a family of five. But Evergreen Homes Australia expertly did so with its Grevillea model, which offers a master’s bedroom on the main level and two other bedrooms (one upstairs and the other is a loft type).

The home boasts a smart space-saving layout with the first floor space divided into the kitchen/dining, living room, bedroom, and bathroom. Both the downstairs and upstairs bedroom have queen sized beds, which can sleep two each (four adults total). A wooden storage-integrated staircase leads to the second floor while a ladder to the loft bedroom.

The Grevillea is well-equipped to make tiny house living comfortable. There’s a small sofa for relaxing, a sink, and a well-equipped kitchen with overhead cupboards and cabinets for storage. The kitchen, which is located next to the master bedroom, comes with a two-burner propane-powered stove, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, microwave, and a full-size electric oven. It also includes a pull-out table area and a breakfast bar for two.

Meanwhile, the bathroom is found on the opposite end of the home and it has a full-sized shower, a vanity sink, and a composting toilet. Evergreen Homes Australia designed this home so the downstairs bedroom can double as a spacious office/studio/study.

Other modern amenities include a fireplace, air conditioner, dimmable LED lights, wall fans, exhaust fans, and more. The Grevillea is also wired for 240V solar power and has an instantaneous gas hot water system. All these remarkable features fit into a length of 8.4 meters and width of 2.5 meters.

Images courtesy of Evergreen Homes Australia