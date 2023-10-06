Whoever believes that outdoor cookouts are exclusively for summer is clearly missing out on amazing culinary delights. In fact, grilling is one of the best ways to impart a medley of flavors, aromas, and textures to your food. A freestanding model is highly recommended and if plan to upgrade soon, be sure to check out the FORCE from Everdure by Heston Blumenthal.

Unless you’re feeding a pack of hungry wolves, sticking with a smaller gas grill should be enough. In contrast to others in the same category, the FORCE is on the compact side, which is a good thing, Bulk does not necessarily equate to performance and there’s also the issue of storage space.

Meanwhile, the dimensions indicated are 42” (57” with the lid open) x 46.25” x 29.21 (H x W x D). Everdure by Heston Blumenthal tells us the construction uses die-cast aluminum. Unlike most gas grills which are fabricated out of steel, it’s slightly lighter and resistant to corrosion. Moving it around is easy with the two lockable casters.

The robust build quality should also hold out against the elements, but it’s always recommended to invest in a simple cover to protect your investment. It’s available in five colors: Black, Matte Graphite, Matte Stone, Matte Mint, and Matte Orange. There are two burners which are controlled by each respective knob to the right.

Instead of your typical round dial, the manufacturer opts for a distinct tap shape to give you complete control over the intensity of their grill. The FORCE can generate up to 22,000 BTU ideal for instant searing and quicker cooking times. Side shelves help with food preparation, while the two bottom shelves can hold extra equipment, cleaning tools, and more.

Flame tamers are likewise integrated to protect the burners from falling debris or dripping liquids. For versatility, the FORCE comes with an interchangeable enamel-coated cast iron grill plate and flat plate. Overall, the cooking area measures approximately 378 square inches – large enough for 24 small burgers, two large whole chickens, and 10 medium-sized steaks.

Images courtesy of Everdure by Heston Blumenthal