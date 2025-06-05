Making espresso is challenging as there’s a lot of factors to consider including the coffee ground size, water quantity and temperature, a well-formed puck, and more. Hence, most prefer drip coffee as it requires minimal preparation. But the Meticulous espresso machine simplifies the process, offering a one-touch brewing system akin to drip coffee machines.

This is the “world’s first robotic espresso machine” offering “the richness of a lever machine with the precision and repeatability of a robot.” Its user-friendly interface lets you choose from dozens of expertly-crafted roaster profiles or you can craft your own with a twist of a dial.

Conveniently, the Meticulous espresso machine integrated a scale so you can weigh coffee beans directly on it. Once it’s brewing, the scale works with the flow sensor to determine the exact amount of water needed for the immersion and water going into the cup. It adjusts the flow and stops the shot for the exact brew ratio.

Moreover, a powerful heat coil surrounding the 100% food-grade stainless steel chamber quickly and efficiently gets room temperature water to its ideal temperature. This sleek machine even comes with its accompanying mobile app to remotely monitor the brewing process.

The app also lets you create your own pressure and flow curves, include custom triggers and control algorithms and save it for future use or you can share it with other users. The Meticulous espresso machine aims to be part of your daily morning coffee ritual. It’s easy to use — simply select a profile, add water, ready the puck and press “Brew” and the machine will handle the rest.

Images courtesy of Meticulous