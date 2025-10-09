Ditch the heavy and cumbersome tool box or the flimsy cheap pocket tools when you have the X Trailer P22 in your arsenal. This multi-tool means business when it comes to tackling everyday tasks or fixes, whenever and wherever, be it indoors or outdoors.

This is your everyday and outdoor companion offering 22 functions in its sleek ergonomic foldable frame. It offers a balance between durability and portability from its robust and rugged frame crafted with advanced powder metallurgy technology.

The X Trailer P22 seamlessly combines strength and sharpness, while offering safety during use. A safety lock automatically engages during use to prevent accidental folding or rebound. The lock can be manually released when switching tools.

Speaking of tools, it has both flathead and Phillips screwdrivers, wire stripper, 5mm and 7mm hex wrenches, and both flathead and Phillips screwdrivers. It also has precision-crafted pliers and a high-strength steel wire cutter with replaceable blades.

Moreover, the X Trailer P22 has scissors, saw, rope cutter, can and bottle openers, nail puller, awl, file, and ruler. The whistle, fire starter, and glass breaker are great for emergencies. This tool also has two knife blades in different sizes, both crafted from strong and corrosion resistant CPM S35VN stainless steel.

Then there’s a compact flathead screwdriver for precision tasks and a 20mm steel knife blade. This is a powerful tool yet light in the hands and in the pocket at merely 169 grams (5.9oz). It’s perfect for fixing, camping, cycling, or emergency situations, ready for action when the need arises.

Images courtesy of X Trailer