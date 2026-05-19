SNRGY Solutions gives you more reasons to floss your teeth every day, but not with the flimsy, cheap, and disposable plastic types heavily sold in the market. Flossr offers a better, durable, practical, and more hygienic solution with its EDC-style design that lasts a lifetime.

The Swedish design team gave it a premium build using dental-grade stainless steel, making it safe for your teeth and gums. Likewise, it has an integrated magnetic refillable spool that holds any brand of dental floss. It holds a generous 10ft (3m) of floss, which should be enough for months of daily use.

Meanwhile, a floss head holds the floss steady during use, and it tucks away neatly into the body or case when not in use. Inserting the floss into the head is straightforward, although it may take some practice. It’s like threading the needle in a sewing machine. It even features a built-in cutter to snap away the dirty floss. SNRGY Solutions suggests doubling the thread for extra flossing strength.

Flossr takes design inspiration from pocket knives, with the floss head in place of the blade. It swings open for use and folds back into its frame for safe storage. Its closed design means you can carry it in your bag or pocket, and still the dental floss remains protected and safe from dirt between uses. For added portability, there’s a keychain hole so you can hang it with your keys or clip it to a carabiner. It is compact and ergonomic. It folds down to just 2.36,” so it fits any travel kit.

Images courtesy of SNRGY Solutions