Hardcore PC gamers are not the only demographic that demand the best specs to kit out their rigs. Professionals who deal with computer-aided design, 3D artists, video editors, and others in the content creation business also require top-of-the-line hardware. For those who rely on the portability of high-end laptops, the 17 Pro is your ticket to productivity.

Manufactured by espresso Displays, this is a flagship-tier unit you can take anywhere to enhance workflow. If the job description benefits from a secondary screen, then you absolutely need to have this on hand. As the marketing description states, “Engineered for your performance. Unlock creative potential and productivity anywhere.”

Let’s get down to business and talk about what the 17 Pro offers from a visual standpoint. It features a generous 17.3” panel with a 4K resolution and up to 450 nits of brightness. Moreover, it can support up to 1 billion colors given it is DCI-P3 rated. The refresh rate, on the other hand, is capped at 60 Hz.

What gives it a premium vibe must be the aerospace-grade aluminum construction and scratch-resistant glass. The latter ensures the display is protected from scuffs and light impacts that would otherwise damage regular monitors. If you need to draw with a stylus, the espressoPen accessory is impressively responsive and registers more than 4,000 levels of pressure.

The 17 pro weighs only 2.43 lbs. and is 9 mm thick, which makes it easy to transport and store when not needed. As for versatility, espresso Displays developed 17 Pro with modular capabilities. Turn it into a traditional desktop monitor with the Stand Pro and ditch the wall outlet with its 2700 mAh Charge battery bank. Everything attaches and detaches magnetically for a seamless experience.

Images courtesy of espresso Displays