For our readers who also write creatively as a hobby or as a full-time job, what machine do you use? Are you the tech-savvy kind who relies on MacBooks or Windows-based notebooks? Maybe you prefer the old-school way with a traditional typewriter. For those seeking something unique, the Ernest Hemingway Freewrite Signature Edition is a wonderful device to consider.

If you have friends or loved ones with a passion for literature, this might make a memorable gift this holiday season. The best way to describe this product is retrofuturistic due to its combination of classic elements with contemporary technology. The manufacturer notes that it packs all the cutting-edge and handy features of its third-generation smart typewriter.

“The Ernest Hemingway Freewrite Signature Edition, a.k.a. “Hemingwrite,” pays homage to the most iconic literary personality of the last century. The Hemingwrite is an official limited release in collaboration with the Ernest Hemingway estate,” notes the product page. Fans of the American literary icon should not miss out on this highly collectible release.

Each example is a premium work of art with its hand-polished aluminum chassis. Contrasting the silvery sheen of the metal are the dark green keycaps. The manufacturer markets this as a distraction-free writing tool, so don’t expect a fancy display. Instead, packs two E Ink screens with frontlight for superior visibility even in the dark.

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity is available, but it’s only functional for OTA firmware updates and cloud syncing. Services supported are Dropbox, Google Drive, and Evernote. For a smooth typing experience, the Ernest Hemingway Freewrite Signature Edition is equipped with Kailh brown keyswitches. Finally, the keyboard supports more than 30 layouts.

Images courtesy of Freewrite