Travelling is fun and exciting but it can also be challenging. Aside from the language barrier, keeping your gadgets all juiced up and ready to capture memories can be a problem when not all countries share the same plug-points. The EPICKA TA-205 solves this problem as it is compatible with sockets in over 200 countries.

This is an all-in-one adapter equipped with four different plug types including USB-C ports commonly used in most European countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Iceland, and Greece. Then there’s also Type G for the UK, Ireland, Hongkong, Malaysia, and Singapore, and Type I for China, Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina. Moreover, there’s USB-A common in the U.S.A, Mexico, Canada, and Japan.

The EPICKA TA-205 is a 7-in-1 adapter that’s surprisingly small at just 2.3″ x 1.8″ x 2.6″ but it boasts three USB-A and two USB-C ports. One of the USB-C supports Power Delivery (PD 3.0) and outputs up to 35W for fast charging. Aside from the USB ports, this adapter also contains not only a standard US 2-prong outlet.

It also offers a versatile outlet that can accept not only US plug but also many other types of plugs from countries in the EU, UK, AU and China. A word of caution though this adapter does not automatically convert voltage uses in different countries. Meaning, this device works with devices that supports dual voltage and you can check on the input spec that could read as such “100-240V, 50/60Hz.”

The EPICKA TA-205 also ensures safe charging for the adapter itself and your devices. It is equipped with over-voltage, overheating, over-power, and short-circuit protection and is shock-resistant and fireproof.

