Perhaps due to the prevalent thought of range anxiety most car owners are still skeptical about electric vehicles. By now, we all know the automotive industry has already committed to eventually stopping the production of internal combustion engines. On the other hand, some folks prefer to retain the familiar elements of their classic rides. The announcement of the EP4 reminds us there is an alternative.

It’s understandable that some of us remain enamored by old-school machines. As such, there is a huge market for vintage vehicles. In fact, those that are in outstanding condition can sell for staggering prices at auctions. Meanwhile, a team of 12 trainees from Audi are restoring and retrofitting a 1971 NSU Prinz 4 into an emission-free platform.

This project is apparently a way for the German marque to celebrate the 150th birthday of its Neckarsulm assembly line. Like any electric conversion, the process involves the removal of the petrol-based power plant. In its place is an electric motor sourced from the 2020 model year E-tron, which is understandably more potent than the two-cylinder mill.

The EP4 ‘s Output is rated at 236 bhp as it draws from a battery system positioned at the front. According to the press release, the rechargeable unit is the same as that of the Q7 TFSIe. It occupies the space of the original fuel tank and is now covered by a carbon fiber hood. It manages to keep the recognizable aesthetic features of the donor car such as the lights, roof lines, and pillars.

To keep its batteries in optimal temperatures, dual air intakes are mounted on the bumper’s lower section. The EP4 is likewise packing upgrades to its axles, brakes, and floorpan as these are all repurposed from an Audi A1. A massive rear wing in black and yellow denotes its sportier characteristics. The EV flaunts a two-tone Suzuka Grey/Brilliant Black paint job and “150” script on its doors.

Images courtesy of Audi