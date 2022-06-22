Do you ever think that most commercial e-bikes are on the underpowered side? It feels like the manufacturers are afraid to push their machines to the limit, which can feel lacking for those who seek something more thrilling. For the folks who feel the same way, the ENGWE X26 is the two-wheeled beast to deliver what they long for.

This is not your average e-bike as ENGWE engineers every aspect of the X26 for extreme performance. It’s packing a 1,000W motor, easily surpassing whatever other commercial models are offering. It means you can take it beyond the urban jungle and hit the trails with confidence.

Tackling up to 30-degree inclines in hilly city streets or rough terrain is never an issue here. Power comes from a dual-battery system for a total capacity of 1,373 Wh. The main unit is integrated under the seat, while the secondary pack is inside the top tube.

A full charge can provide up to 62 miles of range. The X26 sports a frame made out of aluminum alloy for its excellent strength-to-weight ratio. Furthermore, the material is resistant to corrosion, which means exposure to the elements won’t be a problem.

Of course, rider comfort is another essential feature. Hence, ENGWE endows the X26 with a triple suspension system. A pair of 150 mm hydraulic shocks for the forks, a 30 mm mechanical shock, and two 40 mm pneumatic shocks for the rear.

Its wheels are shod in 26” x 4” fat tires to give your e-bike better traction. Hydraulic disc brakes on the front and back provide sufficient stopping power when you need it. Powerful LED headlights and brake lights make night rides safer. The X26 can likewise fold down for easier transport or storage.

