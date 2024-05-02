Much like consumer electronics, the automotive industry constantly innovates to deliver rides that match the expectations of discerning individuals. Entry-level and mid-range models receive incremental upgrades, while luxury or high-performance platforms are engineered to near perfection. Sometimes, fascinating oddities like the ENGLER V12 arrive to cater to a niche only a few know about.

Whenever manufacturers dial up the numbers, it makes sense to also enhance the safety features. As such, from the loftiest hypercars to the most modest daily drivers, these machines enclose passengers in a protective shell that absorbs and redirects the deadly forces generated by collisions. However, some people crave the thrill that comes with danger.

The Engler V12 has the looks and capabilities of an unattainable exotic car but is in fact a quad bike by design. Instead of a typical sporty cockpit, you saddle up like on an ATV. There is no roof or doors to speak of as this two-seater exposes us to the elements like a barchetta typically does.

Despite the missing parts, the ENGLER V12 is not lacking when it comes to what truly matters. Beneath its sleek shell is a carbon monocoque chassis with 3D-printed titanium components. The front and rear are also equipped with titanium/chromium-molybdenum alloy subframes.

Living up to its name, a potent 12-cylinder mill supplied by a “yet-to-be-revealed” company is paired with Engler’s eight-speed dual-clutch “micro box” transmission system. The setup reportedly outputs a whopping 1,200 horsepower and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of twist.

Tipping the scales at about 1,200 kg (2,645 lbs.), we’re looking at an incredible power-to-weight ratio of 1:1. In addition to its aggressive aerodynamics, the ENGLER V12 is outfitted with forged aluminum alloy/titanium independent double wishbone and helical springs suspension.

Alongside its electronically adjustable shock absorbers, owners can fine-tune how their ride feels and responds. The ENGLER V12 flaunts a set of 20″ forged magnesium rims from SMW Engineering shod Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Finally, Brembo ventilated carbon-ceramic discs with six-piston monolithic calipers provide the stopping power to rein in this beast.

