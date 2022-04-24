The Ember Mug² innovates your coffee drinking experience. It lets you adjust the water temperature, tracks your coffee consumption, and more.

For starters, it doesn’t look like your typical mug (ceramic or otherwise). It has an FDA food-grade ceramic-reinforced coating and sleek stainless steel construction. Its appearance is reminiscent of those electric kettles that come with a separate power base. But whereas these kettles need a power adapter, this mug does not. Instead, it has a wireless charging coaster for convenience.

The coaster powers the battery that come with the Ember Mug². The battery is what helps maintain the temperature of your coffee or tea all day long before it runs out of juice. It works for an hour and a half before it needs a recharge. This way, your coffee stays palatable even after you let it sit on the desk when you’re swamped with work.

Moreover, this 10-oz smart mug lets you set your ideal water temperature between 50°C – 62.5 °C. It uses multiple sensors to maintain that temperature from top to bottom so each sip is perfectly uniform. It features LED indicators that let you know when you’ve reached your desired temperature so your drink is not too hot (no more burning tongue) or too cold.

The Ember Mug² works with a companion smartphone app where you can personalize your drinking experience. There you can set your preferred drinking temperature, receive notifications, customize presets, and even track your caffeine intake for the day. To ensure safety, this drinking cup has an auto-sleep function that detects when the mug is empty and turns it off. Best of all, it is dishwasher safe, submersible in water up to one meter, and remembers your last drinking temperature to get you ready for the day.

Images courtesy of Ember