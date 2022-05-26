How do you prefer to drink your beverages? Cold is great when you want to feel refreshed, but some types are best consumed hot or warm. Chocolate, milk, tea, and coffee are some of the most popular ones out there. Ember continues to be the best source for smart-enabled temperature-controlled drinking vessels. Now, they’re adding the smaller Cup for those who love their java.

All the hallmarks that made their previous models great are still intact. If you already own the Mug 2 or Travel Mug 2, then you don’t need to grab the Cup. On the other hand, it will complete your collection. This is a cool gadget to have in the office, at home, or in a backpack, just in case you need it.

Much like other Ember offerings, it comes with a special 4-inch round coaster that you need to plug in to charge your device. Meanwhile, the Cup stands 3.3 inches high from the base to the lip and 3.3 inches in diameter. It only weighs 11.5 ounces and can hold up to 6 fluid ounces or 178 ml of your favorite drink.

Unlike the Mug 2, there is no handle. Nevertheless, its exterior stays cool enough to hold in your hands. The Cup does not rely on the charging coaster for heat. Instead, Ember uses a convection system that runs on built-in batteries to maintain the temperature.

A full charge will last up to 1.5 hours of standalone operation. Don’t forget to download the Ember companion app to adjust the temperature. You can set it anywhere between 120°F to 145°F, but If your mobile device is not within reach, it will automatically default to 135°F. The Cup is available in Black and a Copper Edition.

Images courtesy of Ember