Surveys show that tea remains the most popular beverage in the world. Coffee reportedly comes in second, but those who rely on it as their daily pick-me-up will beg to differ. In fact, there are more products — including liquor — that are infused with it over the former. Tequila lovers who also indulge in a cup of Joe need to sample the new El Mayor CAFÉ Reposado.

Tequila is a versatile Agave-based spirit that is a favorite among mixologists. In fact, many cocktails use it as the primary ingredient in the recipe. While it all boils down to personal preference, we also recommend it as a smooth sipper. No need to down shots after shots when you can also enjoy this drink In a deliberate pace.

At its core, the El Mayor CAFÉ Reposado offers the usual nuances of the traditional Mexican booze. As such, the initial phases of its production carefully follow the use of 100% blue weber agave, water, and the label’s heirloom yeast strain. To make it extra special, the distillery does not directly incorporate shots of espresso into the tequila.

Instead, they are taking used bourbon casks and seasoning them with dark roast Brazilian coffee beans. The process does not involve any liquid and relies on a measured rotation of the barrels to fully infuse the wood instead. After a period of four to six months, these containers are ready to accommodate the spirit.

“The tequila rests for three months in those seasoned barrels, picking up a soft, roasted coffee finish without overpowering the agave,” writes El Mayor about the CAFÉ Reposado. The resulting liquid is “brilliant crystal, with silver and gold hues.” Official tasting notes indicate essences of vanilla, roasted coffee, cooked agave, and mineral undertones.

Images courtesy of El Mayor