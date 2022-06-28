Not all shirts are meant for warm weather conditions because of their material. There are those that stick to your skin even from a little sweat. This is definitely icky and something you don’t want to stick around with you (pun intended). Then there are those that keep you comfortable and dry because of their breathable quality. Cotton may be the best fabric for summer or hot weather. But shirts made with nylon are great choices too, especially when they come with special features like the one found in the Elegear Cooling Shirt.

This shirt lives up to its name because it keeps you feeling cool and fresh even under the scorching sun. It uses Japanese cooling technology that allows heat to dissipate, so you stay comfortable.

Arc-Chill Cool Technology

Get 10% Off the Elegear Cooling Shirt With the Code APTJH7MJ

Order Yours Now

*This offer expires on 13/05/2027

The Elegear Cooling Shirt promises to keep you feeling fresh all day in hot weather because of its inherent long-lasting coolness and comfort. It features Japanese Arc-Chill Cool technology that works to quickly release body heat. It reduces your skin’s temperature by 2-5℃. That’s more than the regular Q-max value of cooling fabric which is at 0.2.

Q-Max value determines how cool or warm a garment fabric is when there is initial contact with the surface of the skin. Arc-Chill is over 0.5 so the Elegear Cooling Shirt is in a way, your personal air conditioner that keeps you cool and feeling fresh no matter where you go.

Anti-Sweat and Flexible

Aside from it being a “cool” shirt, the Elegear Cooling Shirt is also moisture-wicking. It quickly evaporates sweat and wicks humidity away from the skin, accelerating moisture evaporation. This way you stay dry and odor-free. It is also lightweight and breathable, so it feels good to wear.

Moreover, the use of Spandex with Nylon gives this shirt an edge over those of its kind made with cotton. It gives the shirt a bit of a stretch for an ideal and handsome fit no matter the body shape. It can be stretched on all sides and not lose its shape or get wrinkly. There is no binding, no restraint, and no loss of elasticity. It is unlike cotton shirts that often deform or loosen up over time with constant use.

The four-way stretched fabric also means it does not limit mobility so you can freely move around with it on. It also feels silky soft on the skin, so it prevents chafing. It even has perforated details that make the fabric even more airy. All these features make the Elegear Cooling Shirt ideal workout gear.

Versatile 3D Fit

The Elegear Cooling Shirt boasts a minimalist yet sleek design in a classic black and white color that will go well with just about anything. It features a 3D fit, has short sleeves, a crew neck, and has just the right thickness to make it your everyday wear for just about any occasion. Aside from it being great performance gear, it also looks good as a basic top. You can also turn it into an undershirt when paired with your office getup. Best of all, it has flat seams and hems that keep it from getting deformed or all rolled out when machine washed.

Elegear has been in the business of helping make your everyday life comfortable, be it while indoors or outdoors. The Elegear Cooling Shirt is just one of its great products. There is the Elegear Cooling Blanket that also utilizes Japanese Arch-Chill Cool Technology to keep your summer nights sweat-free so you can sleep in comfort. Get 10% OFF when you purchase the blanket with the Code MY3V3PDL until 13/04/2023. You can also head to Elegear website or Elegear Amazon store to check out more cooling products.

