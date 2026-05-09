The Terra Kaffe TK-02 might as well be the Swiss army knife of espresso machines. It’s a true bean-to-cup machine that grinds, brews, and froths milk at the touch of a button. Think of it as your personal barista that resides on your countertop, ready to take your order whenever you need a caffeine fix.

This is the brand’s most innovative espresso machine in its class. It brings cafe-quality java into the comfort of your home, combining functional versatility with a sleek, modern silhouette.

The TK-02 features a touchscreen interface that shows all the drinks it can brew. These include cappuccino, flat white, cortado, latte, and more. You can also make your own coffee-based beverages and customize the amount of milk foam, thanks to a dedicated steam heating element and a precision frothing dial.

Additionally, you can adjust the brewing temperature, which is helpful when making iced coffee. Brewing at a low temperature prevents the ice from melting too quickly, thereby preventing a watered-down drink.

Likewise, when making espresso, you can tweak parameters including the dose, grind size, and temperature. Despite being an espresso machine, the TK-02 also makes (not imitates) drip coffee, due to its hybrid design. Simply adjust the brew volume and flow for a true, balanced cup every time.

Conveniently, this espresso machine is app-connected. Its companion app lets you pick from 100,000 custom drink recipes, schedule the brewing so you wake up to a fresh cup, and get OTA updates. Terra Kaffe’s TK-02 normally costs $1,995, but this Mother’s Day, it costs $1,595 for a limited time only.

Images courtesy of Terra Kaffe