ELECOM’s NESTOUT portable charger takes on a covert design resembling that of a flask or canteen. But it’s a power bank built for serious outdoor adventures.

This rugged device can withstand various climates and weather conditions with its IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof battery that can handle submersion for up to 30 minutes at a depth of one meter. Moreover, its robust shell can handle extreme activities with the 15,000mAh lithium-ion battery wrapped in a silicone cushion to minimize transmission of shocks and vibrations.

The batteries in ELECOM’s NESTOUT power bank went through serious shockproof testing and passed the US Military Standard MIL-STD-810G (method 516.7) certified drop test. Likewise, for safety, the batteries are equipped with temperature detection and protection against overcharge and over-discharge, short circuits, overvoltage, and overcurrent.

This portable charger can power up devices simultaneously via the USB-A and USB-C power ports. It delivers a max of 32W of power. This power bank is also available in 10,000mAh battery capacity with up to 20W of power but only one charging port.

ELECOM’s NESTOUT also has an auto-shutoff feature to help save battery life while indicator lights on the back exterior help monitor battery capacity and they are easily visible even in bright daylight. This charger also has smart power delivery that automatically detects the energy requirements of the plugged-in devices to allocate more energy to power-hungry devices.

Meanwhile, the base comes with standard ¼ 20” tripod mounts. This power bank is TSA-friendly, very compact at 3.4 L” x 1.4 W” x 5” H, and lightweight at just 12.8 oz.

Images courtesy of ELECOM